Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate

(NBC News) — The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that Kamala Harris will be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.
Harris is a prominent senator from California and a former 2020 democratic candidate. If elected Harris will be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president.
Harris was first elected in 2016 after serving as California’s Attorney General and, before that, San Francisco District Attorney.
As attorney general, Harris worked closely with Biden’s late son Beau Biden when he was Delaware’s attorney general.