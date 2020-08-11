Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate

(NBC News) — The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that Kamala Harris will be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 09: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) introduces Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally at Renaissance High School on March 09, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan will hold its primary election tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Harris is a prominent senator from California and a former 2020 democratic candidate. If elected Harris will be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president.

Harris was first elected in 2016 after serving as California’s Attorney General and, before that, San Francisco District Attorney.

As attorney general, Harris worked closely with Biden’s late son Beau Biden when he was Delaware’s attorney general.