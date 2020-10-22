Presidential campaigning continues in Pennsylvania

Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Joe and Jill Biden will be making a visit to Pennsylvania this weekend, according to Biden’s campaign.

On Saturday, October 24th, the Bidens will travel to Bucks County and Luzerne County to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.

Joe Biden was last in Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 10 campaigning in Erie.

Jill Biden was in Lackawanna County on Monday, October 19.

Also on Saturday, President Trump’s son, Eric, will host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania at 4:30 p.m. He will share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with voters.