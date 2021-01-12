Jobless during the pandemic: What struggles women are facing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Job loss during the pandemic has affected millions of Americans. The impact on older workers, especially older women, is often overlooked.

They have routinely earned less than men, saved less, and live longer, along with the burden of healthcare costs which come with that.





To re-enter the workforce or prepare for a new position due to a pending job loss, Pennsylvania CareerLink and AARP offer valuable resources free of charge.

Those resources include everything from preparing a resume to practicing for an online job interview.

