WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As Pennsylvania reopens from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we take a look at job opportunities that are opening up.







The PA unemployment rate is double digit but companies are starting to hire.

We will also tell you what services are available to help you land a job. Reporter Andy Mehalshick has the story coming up on Eyewitness News at 5.