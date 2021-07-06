Former Luzerne County Children & Youth Services director is accused of ordering to delete hundreds of abuse reports

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The former director of the Luzerne county children and youth services is facing some serious charges. Joanne Van Saun is accused of ordering staff to delete hundreds of abuse and neglect reports.

According to the Attorney Generals’ office, Joanne Van Saun instructed staff at Luzerne County Children & Youth Services to delete at least 217 reports of abuse or neglect.

These cases were part of a backlog that was initially reported in May of 2017. At the time, Luzerne County had 1,388 outstanding referrals.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Van Saun directed her employees to “screen out”, or eradicate the backlog of reports instead of investigating the claims.

Van Saun is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction in child abuse cases.

Three other county employees of LCCYS have agreed not to serve in any position that they would be considered a “mandated reporter” of child abuse.

