SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton community is coming together in support of Officer Gilmartin.

Jitty Joe’s Ice Cream in Moosic donated enough pints of the tasty treat to Geisinger CMC for 100 people to enjoy.

It is their way to thank Geisinger staff and anyone helping with Gilmartin’s recovery at the hospital.

“All of the staff came together and we just decided, you know, they’re always there to help us and sacrifice anything for us so we knew that we wanted to come back out and help the family when they needed help,” said Jitty Joe’s Supervisor Sasha Kimble.

Jitty Joe’s also offered a specialty menu on Monday and plans to donate 25% of the proceeds to Officer Gilmartin and his family.

Their storefront is located on Birney Avenue and has been serving ice cream since 1983.