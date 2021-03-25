Jim Thorpe police seeking information on vehicle involved in hit-and-run

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Jim Thorpe Police Department is seeking information about a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on State Route 209 in Jim Thorpe around 12 p.m. Police say the vehicle struck two other vehicles in Jim Thorpe, and sheared off a pole in Lehighton Borough.

The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle, that they say it is a green Isuzu stake body truck. If you have information on the vehicle you are asked to contact the Jim Thorpe Police Department at 570-325-4995.