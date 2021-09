LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Jim Thorpe man has died from complications of a crash that the Lehigh County coroner says occurred on August 9, in Lehighton.

According to the release, James Kattner, 81, was pronounced dead at an area hospital on September 29.

The coroner says Kattner was involved in a crash over a month earlier on Route 209 in Lehighton.

The death is being investigated by the Mahoning Township Police Department.