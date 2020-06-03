Jim Thorpe High School graduation postponed until June 4th due to weather

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to the weather, Jim Thorpe Area High School’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, June 3rd will be postponed one day to Thursday, June 4th.

Pocono Raceway provided these details on the graduation:

Jim Thorpe Area High School

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020

Ceremony Start Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Approx. Graduating Class: 135

Notes: Possible fireworks to conclude ceremony.

Pocono Raceway has hosted other graduation ceremonies to allow students to remain in their cars and maintain social distancing.