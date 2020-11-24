Jim Thorpe has big hopes for small business

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As you walk down Broadway from the Lehigh Gorge scenic railway up toward the Mauch Chunk Opera House, you see the lifeblood of Jim Thorpe, mom and pop shops.

From places to eat and enjoy the arts, to records and toys, Jim Thorpe’s economy has a lot of stake in it’s locally owned business.

The covid-19 pandemic took a major swathe out of profits, but Alice Wanamaker with the carbon chamber and economic development says tourism outperformed pandemic expectations.

“We are continuing to push that saying you know shot small all year long, get out and support those ‘mom and pops’ because even though you know we did have a great tourism season, we need that local support now more than ever. Now that’s how these folks are putting food on their thanksgiving table for their families. So we need to make sure that we’re out there doing our part.”

There’s something about being able to get away from the rest of the world and visit tourist spots like this.

While there have not been an overwhelming amount of businesses forced to close their doors over the last eight months, holiday shopping could be ‘make or break,’ here.

The good news? The holidays are generally a great time for towns like Jim Thorpe and a recent visa study projects that 86% of Americans are planning on getting involved with holiday shopping.

60% of those partaking are planning on doing at least half of their holiday shopping at local businesses.