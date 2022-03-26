JIM THROPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Jim Thorpe borough councilman has been pronounced dead after a year-long battle with severe fire injuries.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 61-year-old Thomas Highland was badly injured in a house fire in May of 2021 on the 400 block of Center Avenue.





The Lehigh County Coroner says highland died Friday from complications of inhalation injuries. Highland’s 54-year-old wife, Lydia, died the day of the fire.

The incident is currently being investigated by the coroner’s office, the Jim Thorpe Police Department, Jim Thorpe Fire Department, and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.