Jill Biden visiting Lackawanna County to encourage early voting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dr. Jill Biden will be making a stop in Lackawanna County tonight for her husband. This comes just two weeks before the general election. The rally is being held at PNC Field.

She’s expected to talk about her husband, voting and how much of an impact this election has this year.

Dr. Jill Biden will be speaking in the parking lot outside PNC Field just one month after her husband, Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, had a town hall with CNN. Voters are excited to see the campaign trail continue to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Oh I think it will be a really nice event. I think she is a dynamic woman and will represent the views of the Democratic Party and my views, also,” said Ron Baux of Scranton.

As a former teacher, Baux can relate to Dr. Biden. In a drive-in rally, teachers and local candidates are expected to speak about what’s at stake for working families in the 2020 election. Dr. Biden will also talk about the importance of registering to vote and casting ballots early.

“For some reason they still think we’re a blue collar, rust belt town and we’re not really at all. We’re quite dynamic so it’s impressive they they’re coming to see us,” said Baux.

“We don’t have enough people in the middle so I am trying to get both sides and so far seems like Biden might be a better choice than Trump would be,” said Steven Craig of Moosic.

Chairman for the Republican Party of Luzerne County, Justin Behrens says he will not be surprised if Luzerne remains red and Lackawanna turns red this election.

“The democrats are saying “Hey, you know what we’re about to lose Northeastern Pennsylvania really bad” and they’re coming out here trying to you know, catch up, play catch up… But yeah you’re going to see a lot more people coming, you’re going to see the energy sky-rocketing. The bottom line is go out and vote in person and make sure you vote for President Trump,” said Behrens.

Dr. Jill Biden heads to PNC field from a rally in Morrisville Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. She is set to speak at 7 p.m. on Monday.