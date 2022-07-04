PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A five-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with minor facial injuries after a WaveRunner exploded, according to Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department.

According to Chief Dave Filabrown, the company received a call for a jet ski that had exploded near the area of Martins Cove Road. The chief said that the explosion left one five-year-old boy with minor facial injuries.

The boy was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton for precautionary measures. No one else was injured during the explosion.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the incident.