JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The saints are getting ready to run in Jessup in the Annual Running of the Saints and enjoy the big Saint Ubaldo Festival.

It’s less than a week away and people living in Jessup already have their flags hanging outside their homes.

Also, the 31st Annual Jessup Hose Company Number Two Carnival opens on Wednesday.

It’s the Hose Company’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This is where we make the most money to buy what we need to buy, and as you remember in the last month and a half we had some bad fires in Jessup, and that’s what pays for everything to do that. We just purchased the air packs that they wear on their back, $152,000,” said Event Chairman Dominick Perini.

The events attract thousands of people and the running of the Saints is set for Saturday.