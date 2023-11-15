JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday is America Recycles Day, also known as National Recycling Day. The day is dedicated to promoting recycling across the nation.

In honor of the day, the Jessup 911 Center in Lackawanna County held a recycling event. Everyone was welcome to join in on the fun.

The event included fun activities for all ages, learning about recycling seminars and guests could even write postcards to lawmakers calling for change to keep the world a beautiful place.

“We will collect the plastic here tonight or at the other locations where you can drop off your plastic, we weigh it, and then drop it at a partnership location where then they transport to Trexs, who will then be able to recycle it because plastic bags and film can’t go in your normal recycling bins because they;; actually break the machines so this is a really good way to recycle some hard to recycle material,” said Head of Youth Services and Valley Community Library Fawn Contreras.

Officials say they collected 20 pounds of plastic bags, and those 20 pounds will go toward the 1,000-pound goal set by the organization in hopes of getting a new bench in Lackawanna County.