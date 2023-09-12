SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, Jersey Shore School District announced on Facebook an update on the condition of an injured football player.

According to the post, Max Engle’s condition has rapidly declined and the school district is offering their thoughts and prayers to Max and his family.

While the post did not go into detail about his condition, it goes on to say the prognosis is not good.

The school district encourages the community to extend their support to Max and his family at this time and continues to ask for privacy.