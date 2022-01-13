Jersey Shore football team perseveres throughout the pandemic

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The past 2 years have been difficult for many as we continue to navigate through the pandemic but a football team in Lycoming County has proved that teamwork conquers all.

The Jersey Shore’s football team had their share of obstacles this season. A major one is COVID-19 and changing how they interact.

“You know we don’t want to forfeit games we’re going to have to limit how much time we’re in the locker room or how close we are all the time and you know we have to be a little bit smart about our approach to things,” explained Thomas Gravish, coach of the football team.

Senior captain Karter Peacock says making these changes was difficult at first.

“The most challenging part of the season was probably at the beginning of the season just getting started and getting in our rhythm. But after we found it, we were rolling,” stated Peacock.

This week they were recognized by the Lycoming County commissioners for their successful record this season, 14 to 1.

“It was awesome I mean we couldn’t appreciate it enough. The recognition we get as a team it’s the best around this area so we were really pleased,” said Cayden Hess, senior captain.

Junior captain, Kooper Peacock says one of the most memorable parts of this season was playing alongside his older brother during his final season with the bulldogs.

“You know having senior year with Karter and still being able to play next year but you know you learn a lot having your brother there and it’s just really fun,” said Karter.

“I’m saying we’re going for gold next year. That’s the plan for 2022!” stated Hayden Packer, junior captain.

The players are proud of how far they’ve come and can’t wait to do it all again next year.