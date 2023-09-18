JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school community rallyed together to honor one of their own through the game he loved, football.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci was at the Jersey Shore game where they remembered Max Engle, who passed away.

Max Engle passed away on Friday, September 15. On Monday, hundreds came out to the Jersey Shore football stadium for a Monday night game where Max was honored and remembered by his friends, family, and teammates.

The sea of orange; that is the Jersey Shore Bull Dogs stormed their home field on Monday. But, the team played with heavy hearts as they ran the ball in honor of one of their own.

17-year-old Max Engle passed away on September 15 from a traumatic brain injury after he collapsed during a game on September 8.

The team remembered their number four by dedicating the Monday night game to him.

“He was a really good friend to everybody that knew him, and I think you could see from the way his teammates are handling it that they loved him a lot and they’re gonna make tonight about him,” said Jersey Shore Area School District Superintendent Brian Ulmer.

Before the game started, the packed stadium went silent, taking a minute to look back on their memories of Max.

“He always took the time to talk to you and make you feel special so I think a lot of people need to know how big his heart truly was,” said Kaitlyn Herman, a senior at Jersey Shore Area Senior High School.

Although Max may not have been on the field, the entire Jersey Shore community was at the game for him.

“His impact is gonna really be the fact that he connected this community together,” Ulmer explained.

“I think everyone’s really coming together and we’re all just like supporting each other through this. Just knowing him for a short amount of time like means a lot,” said Jersey Shore Area Senior High School Junior Peyton Dincher.

Max led the Bulldogs one last time, bringing home a huge win. Reminding the players and the community that they will always have the lucky number four on their side.

“It’s been so touching to see how in the last week, one person has touched so many hearts all throughout the state so I think that’s incredibly special and our school was so proud to have had him in our school,” Herman added.

The Bulldog’s win was definitely one that I’m sure their teammate Max would be proud of.