Jermyn’s 150th birthday event delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to the pandemic, Jermyn has decided to postpone its 150th birthday celebration planned for 2020 through 2021.

The dinner originally scheduled for April 25th, and the carnival originally scheduled for September 9th-12th, will likely both be postponed to their respective months in 2021.

Officials say the Sesquicentennial Committee will continue to meet on the second Sunday of each month at the Jermyn Borough Building (440 Jefferson Ave)—as long as restrictions allow—to keep working on plans to address the pandemic in regards to the event.