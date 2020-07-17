Coronavirus Response

Plan for Reopening Pennsylvania

Coronavirus By The Numbers

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Jermyn’s 150th birthday event delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Due to the pandemic, Jermyn has decided to postpone its 150th birthday celebration planned for 2020 through 2021.

The dinner originally scheduled for April 25th, and the carnival originally scheduled for September 9th-12th, will likely both be postponed to their respective months in 2021.

Officials say the Sesquicentennial Committee will continue to meet on the second Sunday of each month at the Jermyn Borough Building (440 Jefferson Ave)—as long as restrictions allow—to keep working on plans to address the pandemic in regards to the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos