JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Lackawanna County are warning residents about a potential scam making its way around the borough of Jermyn.

Chief William Arthur, of the Jermyn Police Department reminds residents there are no solicitation permits issued in town.

Reporter Julie Dunphy spoke to neighbors who say they saw the man knocking door to door over the holiday weekend.

