Jermyn man arrested after ‘bomb making materials’ found in housing complex

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Jermyn man is behind bars after police say they discovered “bomb making materials” inside a public housing complex in Lackawanna County.



James Sachetti faces numerous weapons charges stemming from the incident.

Jermyn Police responded to a housing unit on Henry Drive in Jermyn after an ambulance call was made on Monday.

First responders found Sachetti with burns to his hands and called the Scranton bomb squad after finding “bomb making materials” inside his apartment.



Sachetti was taken to Geisinger CMC before being transferred to the Lackawanna County Prison.

Residents who live nearby say they’re stunned.

“I’m shocked, it is scary. It’s scary how the world is and how people, some people are, it’s scary,” said Marcus Wessner of Jermyn.

Police say three other apartments in that complex had to be evacuated before the scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sacchetti remains locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.