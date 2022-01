JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire at a duplex home in Jermyn has left several people displaced.

According to crews, the fire broke out around 7:00 Monday evening on the 100 block of Bacon Street. The right duplex has sustained most of the damage, but fire officials say everyone made it out safely. The Red Cross is helping those who are displaced.





A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the blaze.