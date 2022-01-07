Jeopard super-champ Amy Schneider surpasses $1M after 28 straight victories

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After the Friday, January 7 episode of Jeopardy, Amy Schneider, became the fourth person, in the history of the game, to win more than $1,000,000.

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, has won 28 games of Jeopardy consecutively.

The $42,200 Schneider won during her 28th victory, brought her total winnings to $1,019,001 and it’s something she never thought would happen to her.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Schneider said. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

Schneider will be competing Monday, January 10 on the next episode of Jeopardy at 7:00 p.m. EST.