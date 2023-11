JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Jefferson Township have a new place to call home. Monday was the grand opening and ribbon cutting of this first-ever free-standing police station.

The building is located behind the Jefferson Township Municipal Building.

Township officials say they are excited the department is growing and can better help serve people in their area.

A $1,000,000 grant made this project possible.