JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was an emotional night in a packed room in Jefferson Township as local residents got a chance to say whether a closed municipal golf course should be turned into a logistics park, or stay an open space.

People throughout Lackawanna County have been waiting years to find out what would happen to a former golf course. On Thursday night, they pleaded with Jefferson Township supervisors to keep it a place of peace and quiet.

For many inside Jefferson Elementary School, it was a life-changing decision.

But Thursday night, local lawmakers gave them the decision most of them wanted, leaving the local golf course alone.

Jefferson Township supervisors voted against a plan to build six warehouses on the land.

“We are feeling like justice was served and the right decision was made,” said Jefferson Township resident Lisa Cummings.

Emotions ran high as more than 100 local residents expressed their opposition to the plan to turn the former 60-year-old course over to the California-based Panattoni Development Company.

If built, the six warehouses would have amounted to a nearly $572 million capital investment, creating over 2,000 jobs and over 84 construction projects.

But many worried that it would also bring noise, light, and traffic concerns to their everyday lives.

“There’s no place for these warehouses here and the residents have spoke clearly and loudly and admirably and have shown up meeting after meeting to say that we don’t want this so to represent the residents and follow through with that is a huge win. It’s sad to think we have had to put so much effort and energy into this fight but it a fight worth fighting because this town is worth saving,” said Claire Frisbie, a resident of Doylestown.

Not everyone opposed the idea. Some residents were in favor of the development, saying it could be a good thing for the community.

“There’s a lot of people in Jefferson who are for this and for their taxes not going up, but they are afraid and you can see why with the way they acted tonight,” said Jefferson Township resident Maureen Holevinski.

There is no word if the former course, which closed in 2020, would ever open up to golfers again, but some suggested it be turned into a residential area.