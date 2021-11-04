Jefferson Township man charged with sexually assaulting two juveniles

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 50-year-old man from Jefferson Township indecently assaulted two minors on multiple occasions.

Police are reporting that Robert Lenchitsky had sexually assaulted two juveniles multiple times between June 2016 and September of this year, in Roaring Brook Township.

Police say that Lenchitsky started abusing one victim when they were 8 or 9 years old, performing lude acts on them while the mother wasn’t around. There were additional incidents that occurred again when the victim was between the ages of 10 and 11 and again when they were almost 13, according to police.

The second victim told police that they were 6 years old when Lenchitsky initially assaulted them. According to police, the victim was watching a movie and Lenchitsky had the victim touch him inappropriately through his pants.

Lenchitsky was charged with deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors and indecent assault. He was arraigned and was able to post bail.