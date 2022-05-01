JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The flea market is back at the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Lackawanna County.

About 28 vendors were set up selling their goods on Sunday. They also held a breakfast for those who showed up early enough, which will be a semi-monthly addition to the flea market.

Michelle Ferguson has been coordinating this event for about 8 years now and says that she hopes to raise around $1,000 each month for the department.

“All of these benefits help benefit the company, and without these guys, if we have a fire we are in trouble! So we need to keep them on the road, we need to keep it going,” stated Michelle Ferguson, Jefferson township Fire Department flea Market Coordinator.



The event is held the first Sunday of each month at the fire department and the proceeds help them maintain equipment and continue operations.