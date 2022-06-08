KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebration of community cooperation in Kingston, Wednesday night.

The third annual Jewish Community Center (JCC) Tribute Gala taking place at the Friedman Center. Eyewitness News Anchor Nick Toma was honored as emcee of the program.

This year the JCC honored the Commission on Economic Opportunity and its Executive Director Gene Brady.

They provide economic support and social independence for area low-income people, including meals through the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank. Organizers say the commission is very well deserving of the honor.

“We want to do whatever we can to support and strengthen the community but we can’t do it alone. We do it with organizations like CEO. We work in partnership to make sure that we can strengthen and support the community as best as we can,” said Gary Bernstein, CEO of the Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA.

The JCC is celebrating two and a half years at its Kingston location. Eyewitness News was a proud sponsor of Wednesday night’s event.