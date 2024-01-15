KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members in Luzerne County came together to give back. The efforts were centered around helping the homeless brave the cold.

A “Code Blue” is in effect in the city of Wilkes-Barre and the homeless population is especially at risk this time of year.

Volunteers gathered around tables at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Kingston.

Off of school and work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they crafted piles of handmade blankets.

The blankets will be donated to homeless shelters including Ruth’s Place and Keystone Mission to help provide comfort for people in need during the cold winter months.

This outreach event was made possible by a partnership between the JCC, NAACP, and Kingston-based O’Donnell Law.

“So many people have come together from so many sectors of our community and are able to meet each other in sort of a modern-day sewing circle. Sit around the table, exchange some stories, and have some laughs,” said Cathy O’Donnell, a sponsor with the O’Donnell Law Offices.

In addition to the blankets, cans of soup and nonperishable food items were collected to feed those in need.

“Over 220 carloads of families are fed from the JCC food pantry every Friday. So, that is a very important part of this project,” said O’Donnell.

28/22 News spoke to Jonah Pascal of Forty Fort, one of the volunteers who was hard at work.

“It’s always a really great feeling to be able to give back, to be able to give to those who are in need. It’s just always a great thing to do, and I would encourage anyone who ever has the opportunity to definitely take part in community service,” Pascal said.

Organizers hope to make this an annual tradition.