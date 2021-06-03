JBS cyberhack shutdown: Is it affecting any Pa. grocery stores?

The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. government Sunday, May 30, 2021, of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WHTM) — JBS USA shut down its beef plants after a cyberattack this week, including its plants in Pennsylvania.

The company said they were able to ship products from nearly all of its facilities to its supply customers. They say they are making progress in resuming plant operations. However, it was warned that meat prices could increase ahead of summer barbecues as a result.

In response to the shutdown, abc27 reached out to local grocery chains to ask whether this would affect supply in stores, and if it would be necessary to set purchase limits.

“While JBS is a supplier, we are supported by several suppliers and don’t expect an impact at this time to our customers,” PR Manager of The Giant Company Ashley Flower said.

“We’ve been in touch with our suppliers and expect no disruptions,” Director of PR for Weis Markets Dennis Curtin said. “Should that change in the days ahead, we will adjust as needed. But right now we are holding steady.”

With more than 150,000 employees, JBS is the largest meat production company in the world.

JBS USA said in a statement that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.

The cybersecurity attack is currently under investigation by the FBI.