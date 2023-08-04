SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 18th annual Jazz Festival in Scranton was feeling the blues Saturday.

Some rainy weather forced organizers to cut back on outdoor performances, but the music played on.

What would have been streets lined with music, food vendors and thousands of people turned into bands heading indoors to play at local Venus.

However, a few musicians did brave the elements and hit the streets to play some fun tunes.

The annual weekend-long Jazz Festival swings throughout the city of Scranton.

Running through Sunday, the festival will see more than a dozen of bands perform inside and outside restaurants like bar Pazzo, and venues like the Ritz Theater.

‘The Adam Gresco Trio,’ a jazz band made up of James Melton, Adan Gresko, and Zane Carnes was one of few bands to be out on the streets during night one of the festival.

The group plays for the rich jazz history of Scranton and the unique layout of tunes spread out all over downtown.

“Grateful to play for people any chance i get. It’s a great gig and a lot of fun so people can go about their evening and experience jazz all over the place,” said Melton.

The trio will play Saturday at Adezzo Coffee Shop and on Sunday at Vodoo Brewing Company.

One couple has been enjoying this style of music at the festival for the past three years.

“We like the skill the improvisation. We like how it sounds how it flows and different pieces work together,” Kyle Linsell.

Even with the special opportunity of stopping at different locations to take in all the sounds and grab a bite, Linsell wishes he can catch all the action at once.

“We are big fans of jazz. We have been coming here for a while, it brings people together, and sometimes it’s a little hard because you want to see so many things at the same time and it’s sometimes a little hard doing that,” explained Linsell.

For those who do plan on touring downtown the next two days, a trolly shuttle will be around at certain spots to ensure you don’t miss a beat.

The jazz festival ends on Sunday, and the weather is looking better for the weekend.