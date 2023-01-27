Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jay Leno is recovering from broken bones sustained during a motorcycle accident just two months after he was injured in a fire at his Los Angeles garage.

The comedian told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the fire, which left him with serious burns on his upper body and part of his face, was only the first accident.

“That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday. “So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

The Review-Journal said the motorcycle mishap occurred on Jan. 17 while Leno was testing out a bike from the 1940s. He said he was pulled off the bike by a wire strung across the parking lot.

“So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Leno said he didn’t publicize the accident due to the coverage of the fire last November.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down (laughs).”

Despite burns and broken bones, Leno is preparing to return to the Las Vegas strip in March.