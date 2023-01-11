SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Older adults within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have a new representative as Jason P. Kavulich has been named the Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro.

According to a press release, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro appointed Jason P. Kavulich as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17.

Officals say Kavulich is a 23-year veteran of the Lackawanna County Human Services Department, which he began in 1999 as a case worker, working his way up to Director of the Area Agency of Aging in 2016.

As the release reads, in the director position, Kavulich excelled at serving the county’s elderly community by safeguarding them from scams, offering recreational activities, special events, and pantries, and even upgrading the Senior Centers.

Lackawanna County officials say it was his leadership skills during the pandemic that saved lives and made sure the county’s senior population received testing and vaccinations.

The release reads, for his efforts, in August 2021, Kavulich was awarded the Friends of County Government Award from the County Commissioners of Pennsylvania for “going above and beyond the scope of normal levels of assistance and enabling counties to provide excellent service.”

Officials say Kavulich organized a team to go to war and defeat the virus, and he did as Lackawanna County’s vaccination rate is well over 70 percent, which helped Lackawanna County achieve the highest vaccination rate amongst the top 18 most populated countries in the state.

In addition to his work with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Kavulich oversaw the general activities of the Aging Department and staff, the press release reads.

County officials say, as the Secretary of Aging, Kavulich will take his ingenuity on the road to help countless others as he did in his home county of Lackawanna.