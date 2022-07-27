INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WTAJ) — Day two of Big Ten Media Day has come and gone and we got the chance to hear from Head Coach James Franklin, who is optimistic for this upcoming season.

Franklin touched on many things and he said PJ Mustipher will be a full go in week one after missing the spring season. Mustipher’s absence was noticeable after he was injured against Iowa, which ended up being the fateful game that changed the Nittany Lion’s season when Sean Clifford also got injured. That’s when Penn State’s lack of depth was exposed, but Franklin feels they are in a better position this upcoming season with the roster being deeper.

“When we were healthy, we could play with anyone in the country and we showed that, but when we had some injuries at some key positions, we weren’t able to sustain it the way we need to sustain it,” said Franklin. “And in a game that is physical like the game of football that’s going to happen and you have to prepare for it and be ready for it. I just think we have more depth at more positions than we’ve ever had.”