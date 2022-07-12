The man is the first Jamaican citizen to be extradited to the United State on fraud charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A resident of St. James Parish, Jamaica, was extradited to Scranton, Pennsylvania to face 16 charges of mail and wire fraud.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Damone D. Oakley, age 40, was indicted on charges relating to his participation in a sweepstakes scheme that targeted elderly victims in the United States.

According to the indictment, Oakley targeted elderly people via mailing, text messages, or phone calls in which they were told they won millions of dollars, which they had not. Oakley would then tell these individuals that in order to receive their winnings they needed to pay taxes and fees.

Court documents went on to say Oakley used various names such as “Officer Stan Valentine” and “Officer Alex Logan”, to instruct individuals on how to send the money to him through the mail, wire transfer, direct bank deposits, or private mail carriers. Prosecutors say Oakley would also instruct the victims to send him electronics, jewelry, and clothing.

Jamaica recently signed a new extradition act that would allow the United States to more easily extradite criminals that attempt to defraud elderly U.S. citizens. This amendment was signed on June 22.

“This is the first extradition requested by the United States in accordance with the evidentiary rules contained in Jamaica’s recently revised Extradition Act, and we are encouraged by the streamlined extradition process

that led to the defendant’s appearance in federal court to face these charges,” said Brian M. Boynton, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud,

help is available at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).