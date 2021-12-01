Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, shot and killed in Beverly Hills

(KTLA) — Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion robbery at a Beverly Hills home early Wednesday, Netflix confirmed to multiple outlets.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:23 a.m. in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital but did not survive, police said.

The shooter was no longer at the scene when officers arrived at the home, according to the department. No description was available of any suspects involved.

Police did not identify the victim, but Netflix confirmed to Deadline and Variety that the victim was Jacqueline Avant.

Jacqueline Avant married record executive Clarence Avant in 1967, and the pair are parents to film producer and former U.S. ambassador Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Clarence Avant, dubbed the Godfather of Black Music, is a renowned record executive and film producer who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Jacqueline Avant was involved in philanthropic work, previously serving as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA, according to IMDB.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass released a statement saying she was “heartbroken” by the news of the killing.

“Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most. The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos,” said Bass, who is running for Los Angeles mayor.

No further details were immediately available on the shooting. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook was expected to hold a news conference on the incident later Wednesday.

The shooting comes as Los Angeles police warn about an increase of “follow-home robberies” targeting celebrities and upscale neighborhoods and restaurants.

Last month, actor and host Terrence Jenkins was able to escape a robbery attempt near a Sherman Oaks home.

In late October, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at her Encino home, with robbers taking expensive handbags, jewelry and watches.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore last week announced the creation of task force to catch follow-home robbers.