Jack-knifed tractor-trailer shuts down Route 11 SB in Union County

UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drivers of a road closure on Route 11 in Union Township that could take several hours to reopen.

On Route 11 southbound PennDOT says a jack-knifed tractor-trailer has closed a section of the road near the Port Trevorton Fire Company in Union Township. There is a detour in place using North Main Street in Port Trevorton. PennDOT warns drivers that the road may be closed for several hours.

Drivers can check 511PA.com for the latest updates on road conditions and closures.