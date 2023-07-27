DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jack Henzes passed away on July 24 at the age of 87. He passed peacefully and was surrounded by family.

Henzes’ funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church. There will be a public viewing Friday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holy Family Hall in the Parish Center of Sacred Heart Church. Hemzes will then be buried at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Bucks at 109 East Elm in Dunmore.

Henzes has worked at schools in the area for over 60 years and had a major impact on the community.

He started at Blakely High School in 1960 where he was the assistant football coach with his father. Henzes then taught and coached at Wyoming Area School District from 1971 until he retired in 2019.

Henzes taught physical education, health, and driver’s education, and was an advisor of the SADD organization at Dunmore High School but his biggest legacy was coaching the football team.

One of Henzes biggest achievements was joining his father in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. This made him and his father the only father and son to be inducted into history.