SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Day two of snowy fun continues at a local ski resort, and the celebrations are bigger than ever.

Montage Mountain resorts kicked off the second day of their “MountainFest” with a pond skim event.

The rest of the day is filled with live music, food and drink tents, and of course, skiing.

Crowds were seen making their way around to all of the tents and enjoying the weather that cleared up this afternoon.

Some out-of-towners made it to the resort for the first time and say events like MountainFest will keep them coming back for round two.

“It brings out a lot of people who wouldn’t have come otherwise. So I think it’s a good event and, you know, I’ve never been so I’m a first timer and I’d come back,” said Nicole Castellari from Vineland, New Jersey.

You still have a chance to catch the fun at MountainFest with fireworks that will begin at 6:40 p.m., followed by more live music.