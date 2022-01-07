It’s Happening: Ice skating rink coming to Wilkes-Barre Public Square

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New addition coming to downtown Wilkes-Barre. Think Rockefeller Center, but on a much smaller scale.

Get ready to grab your skates. People will soon be able to glide across an ice skating rink for free on Public Square.

“When I talk to people, I can see in their faces like, really? It’s really gonna happen?… It’s really gonna happen,” stated Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor Brown confirms it. An ice skating rink is slated to be built on Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

“Picture this. It’s a beautiful evening in the wintertime, we have the Christmas tree lit, we have all the beautiful lights around the trees on the square, we have a beautiful ice skating rink with children and families enjoying it,” explained Brown.

Take a look at this rendering of the 73 ft long by 23 ft wide rink below.





“We actually have the entire wall unit now sitting at DPW. We’re waiting for the ice part of it to come and that’s en route,” stated Brown.

It’s great news for young figure skaters like Harper Acornley, “It sounds exciting! I think it’s kind of a good idea.”

Emma Murphy looks forward to passing the puck outdoors.

“I think it would be really fun to practice there honestly, or just go skating there with my friends,” said Murphy.

The free attraction is intended to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

“You’re down here now, frequent the stores. And also, maybe go into Boscov’s. Go to different restaurants downtown. But the main thing is, let’s get the youngsters out. Let’s get them ice skating,” stated Brown.

Mayor Brown hopes to have it installed by the end of this month. So you might be wondering who’s paying for this. Mayor Brown says the federal government funds will come from the American Rescue Plan.