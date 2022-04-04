NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A newlywed couple traveling through the area was involved in a crash and their dog Billy ran away. It’s been around 4 months since the crash and Billy hasn’t been found.

Matt Musto and Kate Moran are from New Jersey and were traveling through the area for the holidays when they were involved in a crash on Interstate 81.

The car was totaled, but luckily no one was hurt. However, ‘Billy’ got out of his seatbelt harness and took off running across the southbound lanes of I-81 toward New Milford.

Matt and Kate stayed in the area for weeks putting up flyers, notifying shelters, with the hope of finding Billy but it’s been months and sightings have gone cold.









So, the couple is doubling down their efforts. They have made a new poster describing Billy, who is a terrier mix. He is around 25 lbs. and he is micro-chipped. They are also offering a reward for confirmed sightings with photo or video proof, or his safe return in case someone has him.

Billy was last seen on February 13, just south of Hallstead/Great Bend in NEPA. Matt and Kate say he is very scared and in survival mode, will NOT come when called and will most likely run away. If you see him, the couple asks that you take a photo and contact them immediately.

Matt and Kate say they are working with trackers but need his location in order to humanely trap him.

If anyone sees him they are asked to call or text 646-856-1667. Monday is the anniversary of Billy’s adoption and his family says they miss him very much.