It’s back! Knoebels ‘Joy Through the Grove’ drive-thru light display starts Friday

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While folks chow down on their turkey, Kozmo and his elves are putting the final touches on the over 400 light-up pieces needed to set up Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove.

The drive-thru light display will open on November 26 and run through January 2, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Day.





Photos Courtesy of Knoebels

Park officials say that the display is about one and a half miles long and will begin near the Impluse rollercoaster and travel throughout the campground.

Those who wish to visit the light display on Thursday through Sunday will also have the option to visit the Christmas Village at the golf course. Pictures with Santa, snacks, a gift shop and more will be available.





Photos Courtesy of Knoebels

For more information on Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove and to buy passes you can visit their website.