WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a wrap for Pennsylvania’s oldest arts festival. The weather couldn’t have been much better for the four-day Fine Arts Fiesta in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Those who made their way to the Public Square these past few days could immerse their senses in a variety of ways.

This final day of the event featured dancing, different foods, and plenty of art on display and for sale.

Unlike some previous years, the fiesta barely had any rain to contend with.

“It’s going really well. It’s just such a nice day out, got out of the car and it’s perfect weather. Just walking around has felt so nice here,” said Luke Sullivan of Wilkes-Barre.

“I feel like after what happened with the Cherry Blossom Festival with the rain all that weekend, this is a nice opposite effect of sunshine all weekend,” said Wilkes-Barre resident David Pearson.

It certainly helped draw big crowds all four days.

This year marked the 67th Annual Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre.