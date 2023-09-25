EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After a mine subsidence condemned 14 apartments in Newport Township Sunday, some people may be wondering if their home sits on top of a mine.

To check to see if there are mines in your area, visit the interactive online map on Penn State University’s website. Then, select the “Mine Maps Index” box to show the location of the mines under the ground.

Click the link to the interactive map above to get a closer view of mine shafts in the region. Courtesy of Pennsylvania State University.

Northeastern Pennsylvania has a rich mining history. Mine shafts crisscross the region, some even under the Susquehanna River. Coal waste mountains, or culm banks, also dot the landscape of the region.

If you have concerns about mines near your property, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) offers mine subsidence insurance. You can learn more about the insurance program on the DEP’s website.