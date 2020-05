HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As Luzerne County Council prepares a plan ask the governor to transition the county from the ‘red phase’ to the ‘yellow phase’ before the scheduled transition date of June 4th, some concerns have been expressed if the Hazleton area is prepared for that transition.





The Hazleton area has been a COVID-19 hot zone.

