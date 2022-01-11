Irving Cliff star will stay lit, honoring healthcare workers and lives lost to COVID-19

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The star on Honesdale’s Irving Cliff will stay lit until March to bring recognition to local healthcare workers.

According to the Greater Honesdale Partnership, together with the Honesdale Borough Council it was decided the star on Honesdale’s Irving Cliff will stay lit for an additional 7 weeks to honor healthcare workers and lives lost due to COVID-19.

Lisa Burns, Executive Director of the Greater Honesdale Partnership, said that local healthcare workers at Wayne Memorial Health System were in need of a little morale-boosting.

In a media release, Lisa Burns stated:

We have all become tired of COVID but the fact is it’s still very much with us and our healthcare workers have never left their posts. We want them to know we have not forgotten how hard they work caring for our friends and families, nor have we forgotten the families who lost loved ones. Lisa Burns, Executive Director of the Greater Honesdale Partnership

According to the release, the Wayne Memorial Hospital spokesperson Lisa Champeau agreed that her co-workers at the hospital, particularly the front-liners in the Emergency Department, ICU and COVID unit would be happy to hear about the star.

The borough council voted unanimously to keep the star lit until March 1, 2022.