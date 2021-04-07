IRS has $1.3B in unclaimed 2017 tax refunds – but time is running out to request it

(WHNT) – If you didn’t file a tax return in 2017, you still might be able to file and get a refund if you act before the deadline.

The IRS said Monday that the agency is sitting on $1.3 billion in refunds due to roughly 1.3 million taxpayers who haven’t filed yet.

The law allows taxpayers a three-year window to file a return for previous years.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17. We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return.”

IRS officials estimate the midpoint of the returns to be $865 – meaning half the unsent refunds are more than $865 and half are under $865.

For taxpayers mailing their return, it must be postmarked by May 17.

Checks may be withheld if filers didn’t file in 2018 or 2019, and will be applied to any debts owed to the IRS or state tax agency, as well as unpaid child support or federal debt, such as student loans.

Eligible taxpayers may also be able to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit, worth up to $6,318.

Those with income under the following amounts are eligible for the credit:

$48,340 ($53,930 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children;

$45,007 ($50,597 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children;

$39,617 ($45,207 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and;

$15,010 ($20,600 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.

Forms for current and previous tax years can be found on the IRS website or by calling (800) TAX-FORM.

Filers missing a W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 should request them from the proper organization (such as their employer, bank, or other payer). If unable to get the copies directly from the organization, they can be requested through the IRS, either online or by filing Form 4506-T.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2017 income tax refunds (per IRS)