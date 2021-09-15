‘Irish’ Gene Reed paints lines along parade route in downtown Scranton

The city DPW worker has been painting the lines ahead of the parade for more than 30 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade tradition got underway Wednesday morning.

Green lines are painted along the streets of the Electric City, marking the parade route. City DPW worker “Irish” Gene Reed has been painting the lines ahead of the parade for more than 30 years now.

The banners are hung, and with the street lines painted a very Irish green, the city is ready to host one of the largest Saint Patrick’s celebrations in the country — drawing in around 100,000 spectators each year.

The parade steps off at noon on Saturday, preceded by a mass in Saint Patrick’s honor at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton.

But if you cant make it to downtown Scranton for the festivities, tune into WYOU 22 for live coverage of the parade beginning at noon on Saturday.