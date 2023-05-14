WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Vandals have left their mark on a historical building in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s not the first or even second-time trespassers have targeted the property.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, four unidentified young men vandalized the Irem Temple on North Franklin Street.

Although vandalism like this is discouraging to those working to restore the landmark building, they are taking steps to try and stop it from happening.

Caught on camera, four intruders on private property defacing a more than 100-year-old building with spray paint.

The trespassers at Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre scampered through a hole in the fence, but not before they were spotted by surveillance.

“Now they see the cameras and they bug out,” said Dale Parmenteri a board member, secretary, and treasurer at Irem Temple Restoration Project.

A camera system has been installed that covers the entire property, catching anyone who crosses property line.

“The part that we really didn’t have a good view of was this side and this is the side that people tend to come on because it’s more sheltered, they can hide. and that’s really where they come from. but it’s been a couple of times a month,” explained Parmenteri.

People have already been arrested for being caught on surveillance trespassing at the site of this multi-million dollar restoration project.

But project restoration members say the goal is not to punish people behind the violations but rather to keep them from happening.

Although efforts to prevent vandalism and trespassing have taken away time from the project itself, those who are involved are excited to see what the future of this building holds for Luzerne County.

“We think this is going to be great for downtown Wilkes-Barre, we believe it’s going to bring daytime and nighttime foot traffic back down to downtown Wilkes-Barre,” added Parmenteri.

It all starts inside of the building that was brought to life in 1907.

“Like walking into the Titanic but its got good bones,” continued Parmenteri.

Irem Temple will showcase two main features.

The first is a music venue with 6,000 square feet of open floor.

“The bands we would bring in here are bands that require an open floor and there’s no other venue in actually this region that has an open floor,” says Parmenteri.

The second will be an interactive, high-tech museum showcasing local history.

“The museum will occupy the upstairs, the downstairs, and behind the stage,” said Parmenteri.

The historical building’s new security upgrade brings it one step closer to returning to its former glory.

“We’re hopeful that when we get this building back, and with the music venue that is going to be able to stand the test of time and help revitalize downtown Wilkes-Barre”, added Parmenteri.

The Irem Temple Restoration Project plans to restart construction this summer and is hoping to have the building complete in 2025.

To learn more about the Irem Temple Restoration Project building, head to their website for more information.