KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.”

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after a 44-year-old woman served him dinner with no shrimp.

Police say the man became so enraged with the woman he scratched her, leaving visible marks on her neck.

The man was issued a harassment citation.